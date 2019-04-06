When the music fades

Christian radio giant K-Love has broken its silence about why it refused to promote the pro-life movie Unplanned. The radio network cited the movie’s R-rating as the reason it refrained from mentioning or advertising the movie on-air, a decision that has drawn criticism from listeners.
Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood facility manager whose life Unplanned is based on, has chided K-Love on social media for its silence and for reneging on a now-disputed agreement with the movie’s producers to promote it.
On Wednesday, Johnson tweeted a screenshot of K-Love’s response about the movie in which the network cited its “general rule” of not promoting R-rated films in order to “provide content that is safe for the entire family”—despite an exception in 2004 for the R-rated The Passion of the Christ. “This was not a political decision or consideration for us,” the statement said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t support it or are suggesting a boycott or ban.”
The Motion Picture Association of America gave Unplanned the R-rating, which the filmmakers disputed, for bloody images of an abortion.
K-Love also said in the statement, which Johnson publicized, that the film’s producers “were understanding of our decision not to advertise the movie on air.” But Johnson and producer Joe Knopp, whom I interviewed earlier this month, said this is untrue. “Their response is so ridiculous because they promised our producers that they WOULD be promoting the film,” Johnson tweeted Wednesday.
Since news spread of K-Love’s silence, the network has played the movie’s theme song, also titled “Unplanned,” by Matthew West. It also replied to a Twitter user that some of its DJs have mentioned the film “in a safe, family-friendly manner.”
After weeks of silence on Facebook, K-Love responded to disgruntled listeners with messages like this one on Wednesday: “We are committed to pro-life and we’ll be using your feedback to help us in future decisions.”
Unplanned has grossed more than $16 million since its March 29 release despite a plethora of marketing challenges. —Mary Jackson