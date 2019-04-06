When the music fades

Devoted fans of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who have dubbed themselves the “Beyhive,” rejoiced this week when the singer released another surprise album. This one, called Homecoming, was recorded during her two landmark performances at the 2018 Coachella music festival, along with a two-hour-and-17-minute Netflix documentary filmed before and during the event.

Homecoming’s arrival is worth noting for two reasons: first, because Beyoncé is changing the way people listen to popular music, and second, because she promotes a hedonistic worldview that is becoming a sort of religion for the post-millennial generation.

Beyoncé modeled her April 2018 Coachella concerts on marching band and danceline routines from historically black colleges and universities. She performed on and around a pyramid of bleachers accompanied by a marching band, a dance line, and step performers—all dressed in collegiate-style spirit wear. The performers wore different colored costumes at each of the two concerts, which were executed with such precision that in video cuts between the two shows the dancers’ attire looks like it is magically flashing from yellow to hot pink and back.

More than just about any other performer alive, Beyoncé understands that her audience members want more than a song or a show—they want to feel like they have a relationship with her. She achieves this by releasing content across multiple platforms: Homecoming on Netflix and a live album and 2016’s Lemonade with an album and a 600-page coffee table book. She infuses her raw emotions about motherhood, work, and marriage into her songs, and in behind-the-scenes footage she offers glimpses into her family life with husband Jay-Z, 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and toddler twins Sir and Rumi. But it’s always on her own terms; Beyoncé and Jay-Z, spend boatloads of money on security and legal maneuvers to avoid intrusions into their private lives.

In reality, fans are forming a relationship not with Beyoncé herself but with a painstakingly orchestrated brand. That’s not all bad: Beyoncé has elevated African American song and dance traditions and given a voice to the struggles of black women, who often endure both harsh stereotypes and impossibly high standards in today’s society. But she counters that pain with a style of self-worship that defines freedom as being able to say, do, and buy whatever she wants whenever she wants.

“I’m bigger than life, my name in the lights / I’m the number one chick, I don’t need no hype,” she boasts in one song titled “Bow Down/I Been On.” Then in a poignant behind-the-scenes montage, she agonizes over her struggle to lose weight in the months between giving birth to twins and putting on the Coachella show. Her narration conveys a physical and spiritual hunger that doesn’t appear sated when at last she can fit into one of her old stage costumes. She calls her husband to share the good news, and he seems to laugh it off. “Why aren’t guys as excited?” someone in the background asks as Beyoncé shakes her head. It’s a question that remains for everyone who ascribes to the gospel of self-gratification: When the lights go down and the music fades, what is left to get excited about? The answer is found in Isaiah 40:8: “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.”