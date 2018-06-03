When religious beliefs and civic duty collide

A Colorado Court of Appeals on March 2 affirmed a judge’s contempt charges against Greta Lindecrantz, a 67-year-old Mennonite woman who has been behind bars since Feb. 26.

Because of her religious convictions against the death penalty, Lindecrantz refused to testify for the prosecution in a mandatory review of a capital murder case she helped investigate for the defense. District Judge Michelle Amico ordered Lindecrantz jailed after she repeatedly refused to answer prosecutors’ questions during a hearing last month on the 2009 murder conviction and death sentence of Robert Ray. Ray’s attorneys hired Lindecrantz as an investigator during the punishment phase of the original trial. Now Ray claims her work was deficient, leading the prosecutors to call her to testify.

Lindecrantz’s attorney Mari Newman, a prominent Denver civil rights lawyer recognized by the American Civil Liberties Union for her litigation against Colorado’s law defining marriage as between a man and a woman, argued her client should be able to act upon her “fundamental religious belief” and avoid testifying.

“The reason, the one and only reason she’s refused to testify, is because to do so would violate her firmly held religious beliefs against the death penalty,” Newman said outside the Arapahoe County Courthouse following a Feb. 27 hearing, according to The Denver Post.

The appellate judge did not discount Lindecrantz’s religious sincerity but called “dubious” her proposition that being subpoenaed to testify burdened her ability to exercise her religion.

“What seems to be at issue here is the quality of her work, as it applies to whether there was ineffective assistance of counsel,” Christian attorney Theresa Sidebotham, who practices in Colorado, told me. “So, her doing good work cuts against her client. She doesn’t want to testify about her work.”

Sidebotham, who practices in Colorado, noted the state has no Religious Freedom and Restoration Act (RFRA) protecting Lindecrantz in her religious liberty claim. The federal RFRA cannot be applied in a state case.

“Sometimes citizens have to partake in civil disobedience for reasons of conscience. I respect that Lindecrantz is willing to do that,” Sidebotham said. “But we are also obligated to obey the laws of the land, and we must be willing to accept the consequences. Given the importance of our justice system, I’m not sure people should evade consequences for not testifying.”

Appellate Judge Jerry Jones wrote that the “state’s paramount interests in ascertaining the truth and rendering justice” override the “potential incidental burden” of a witness’s free exercise of religion claim. “Ms. Lindecrantz is in a tough spot—caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place,” Jones wrote in an opinion. “We take no pleasure in declining to extricate her. But the state of the law being what it is, decline we must.”