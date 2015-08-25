When consent trumps morality

Discrimination or faithful standards?
A Catholic high school teacher sued the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis last week after his school fired him in June for being in a same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott, who had taught social studies at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis for 13 years, filed a suit in Marion County court on July 10 alleging the archdiocese illegally interfered with his contractual relationship with the school. He also filed discrimination charges against the archdiocese with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Administrators at Cathedral told Payne-Elliott on June 23 they were firing him on the orders of the archdiocese, a month after the school renewed his annual teaching contract for the 2019-2020 school year. The suit claims Cathedral President Robert Bridges told Payne-Elliott the school made the decision “with a gun to our head.”
Payne-Elliott married Layton Payne-Elliott, a math teacher at nearby Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, in 2017. Church administrators also ordered Brebeuf to fire Layton Payne-Elliott earlier this year, but the school refused. The archdiocese in response said it no longer recognized the school as a Catholic institution. Because the Midwest Province of Jesuits oversees Brebeuf, the split has less of an effect on the school, while Cathedral depends heavily on support from the Catholic Church.
The archdiocese released a statement defending its decision and contending the U.S. Constitution allows religious organizations to define acceptable conduct for employees: “In the Archdiocese of Indianapolis’ Catholic schools, all teachers, school leaders, and guidance counselors are ministers and witnesses of the faith, who are expected to uphold the teachings of the Church in their daily lives, both in and out of school.”
Joshua Payne-Elliott reached a separate and confidential settlement with Cathedral last week. —K.C.