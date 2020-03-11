What to watch: The House

WASHINGTON—Democrats hope to expand their 232-197 majority in the House of Representatives after Tuesday’s election by flipping more suburban districts that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. That’s primarily how they captured the House in 2018. They are particularly eying Virginia’s 5th District and Michigan’s 3rd District. Democrats also hope to turn some Texas seats blue, including the 23rd District held by retiring GOP Rep. Will Hurd. Republicans, meanwhile, are aiming for vulnerable first-term Democratic Reps. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Ben McAdams of Utah, and Max Rose of New York. They are also gunning for Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson’s seat in Minnesota.

What are some other races to keep an eye on? Political newcomer Madison Cawthorn, a Republican, hopes to become the youngest known member of Congress by winning the North Carolina seat Mark Meadows left to become President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. In Iowa, GOP state Sen. Randy Feenstra is heavily favored to win against Democrat J.D. Scholten after defeating incumbent Republican Rep. Steve King in a June primary. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., is in a close race against Democrat Amy Kennedy after opposing President Donald Trump’s impeachment and switching his party affiliation.

Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s report about how the presidential contest is shaping up.