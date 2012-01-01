What to expect on Biden’s Inauguration Day

Much of downtown Washington will be closed to the public at noon on Wednesday when Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. The president-elect will arrive at the U.S. Capitol at 11 a.m., and the inauguration program will begin a short time later with the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. Singer Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem. After the ceremony, Biden will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. He’s expected to arrive at the White House with a military escort at about 3:30 p.m.

What about President Donald Trump? Trump is planning to skip the inauguration and hold a farewell event at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday morning before leaving for Florida on Air Force One. Vice President Mike Pence will stand in for Trump at the inauguration ceremony. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will also be on hand.

