What’s next for Kavanaugh
by Harvest Prude
Posted 10/08/18, 12:39 pm
WASHINGTON—After a private swearing-in ceremony Saturday night, Justice Brett Kavanaugh will take his seat on the U.S. Supreme Court in time to hear oral arguments Tuesday. This week, the court is scheduled to hear four cases: three criminal appeals and one about product liability. President Donald Trump will preside over a public swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh on Monday night at the White House. The Senate confirmed the president’s nominee Saturday by a vote of 50-48.
Kavanaugh is the first Supreme Court justice to hire a team of all-female clerks. At his confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh emphasized he has hired a majority of women clerks during his 12 years as a federal judge in an effort to try to level the gender disparity in the legal profession.
Some Democratic lawmakers promised that if they win majorities in the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections, they will reopen investigations into Kavanaugh and possibly try to impeach him. Impeachment requires a majority House vote, a Senate trial, and a supermajority Senate vote to convict and remove. Democrats need to win 23 seats from Republicans to take control of the House and two seats to gain a simple majority in the Senate.
BearPosted: Mon, 10/08/2018 12:45 pm
The threat to impeach is simply political posturing, much like the republicans did with the "promise" to repeal Obamacare.
Cyborg3Posted: Mon, 10/08/2018 09:59 pm
Believe me, if we get a majority in both the Senate and the House, Obamacare will be repealed. We can only thank Senator McCain for allowing Obamacare to continue but the effort was hardly “political posturing”!
OldMikePosted: Mon, 10/08/2018 03:14 pm
Agreed, we certainly don’t need to lose sleep over possibility of impeachment.
However, we most definitely need to pray for the safety of Justice Kavanaugh (Justice has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it) and his family.
There are wackos aplenty out there. Like the one that shot Steve Scalese, or the one that beat up Rand Paul, in his own yard iirc. And plenty of politician wackos who egg on their hater cadre—Maxine Waters and Cory Booker come immediately to mind.
Prayer, voting, contributing to sane candidates. All three needed.
I hope all of us are looking at the close Senate races and making contributions to possibly reduce the numbers of Democrats available to side with the likes of Feinstein and Schumer.
Joseph HortonPosted: Mon, 10/08/2018 04:10 pm
How big a supermajority does the Senate need? 67 is the usual, and the dems would need to get 18 seats to reach it. Good luck with that one. Plus, Mr.Manchin is very likely to get re-elected, so they'd need either Republican votes, or have 19 more dem seats. I could be wrong, but I suspect Mr. Kavanaugh is going to be seated for a good, long time.
jtj51Posted: Mon, 10/08/2018 05:29 pm
Old Mike is absolutely right--we need to be praying like never before for this nation and her people of all political persuasions.See I Timothy 2:1-4
news2mePosted: Mon, 10/08/2018 07:12 pm
Have seen the Dems control the votes. There seems to be people voting who are not U.S. citizens or even living. It all depends on who is counting the votes. Those people should never be partisan. Whenever there is a vote for more money for education, they get thousands of students in our city to vote.
MikeDPosted: Mon, 10/08/2018 08:39 pm
What somewhat surpises me is that was no breaking news announcement - even from World - that Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed. In spite of it being a weekend vote, the confirmation should have been newsworthy. Since I get my primary "breaking news" feed from CNN, though, it may not be so surprising. And the Sift doesn't publish on the weekend. (Sponsored by Chik-Fil-A? [tongue-in-cheek])