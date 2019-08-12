What parents should know about teen vaping

Health officials across the country are reporting severe breathing illnesses in teens and young adults who use e-cigarettes, or vape. Doctors have hospitalized as many as 50 people in at least six states for a condition that resembles an inhalation injury, in which the body reacts to a caustic substance that someone breathed in. Patients report shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and vomiting.

News of those illnesses adds to mounting evidence that vaping causes severe harm, especially to young people. A study released this week found just a few puffs on a nicotine-free e-cigarette damages blood vessels, adding to previous research findings that vaping increases signs of inflammation and tissue injury. Another recent study showed young people who vape are more than three times as likely to use marijuana than those who don’t use e-cigarettes. Researchers said the findings, reported earlier this month in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, support the theory that exposure to an addictive substance like nicotine rewires a developing brain and makes it more sensitive to other substances.

“It tends to seek a thrilling, rewarding sensation,” Nicholas Chadi, the study’s lead author and a fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, told CNN. “And so other substances like marijuana become more appealing.”

Many teens vape to self-medicate amid rising rates of depression and anxiety, said Michelle Cretella, the executive director of the American College of Pediatricians. While social media and cellphones enable connection to virtual friends, she said, they also paradoxically isolate young people: “This technology, combined with the ongoing decline of the nuclear family and the typical pressures associated with adolescence, has led to a mental health crisis among our youth unlike any other.”

Cretella said parents looking for signs their child could be vaping should pay attention to what they eat and drink, as well as physical symptoms. Vaping removes moisture from the skin of the mouth and throat, often leading to increased thirst. It also causes “vaper’s tongue,” a condition in which e-cigarette users perceive food as less flavorful and crave more salty and spicy things. Vaping also can cause nosebleeds, acne in otherwise clear skin, and coughing and wheezing.

E-cigarette companies argue their battery-powered products are intended to help adults stop smoking cigarettes, but their easy-to-conceal design and fun flavors have led to an epidemic of nicotine addiction in teenagers.

The vaping industry sued the U.S. government last week to delay an upcoming review of its products. The legal challenge, filed in U.S. District Court in Kentucky, is the latest hurdle in the Food and Drug Administrations’ push to regulate the multibillion-dollar industry. In June, a federal judge pushed up a deadline for e-cigarette companies to submit products for federal review.

Cretella said adults, especially parents, need to communicate to young people there is no way to “smoke safe.” And in a world where space for family conversations is dwindling, one practical way to fight vaping is for families to eat together. “The family table is an effective way to maintain family connectedness which will protect your teen’s mental health,” she said.