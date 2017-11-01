What does Alabama mean for the GOP?

WASHINGTON—Alabama voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and Republicans are OK with that.

The stunning special election concluded this week with Alabamians sending a Democrat to the U.S. Senate for the first time in 25 years. Doug Jones’ victory marked the end of a tumultuous season for Republicans struggling to respond to Roy Moore, a candidate accused of pursuing sexual relationships with teenaged girls while in his 30s.

Moore continues to deny any wrongdoing, and he still hasn’t conceded defeat in the race. But Republican senators are happy to put the Alabama race behind them.

“I know we’re supposed to cheer for our side of the aisle, if you will,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who’s set to retire next year and often brawls with his fellow Republicans. “But I’m really, really happy with what happened for all of us in our nation, for people serving in the Senate, to not have to deal with what we were likely going to have to deal with should the outcome have been the other way.”

Some Republican senators vowed to try to expel Moore from the Senate if he won, and most said they would at least approve an immediate ethics investigation. That’s not how the GOP wanted to begin 2018, and its willing to accept a 51-49 majority if it means avoiding the drama.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he wasn’t surprised Jones won even in deep-red Alabama: “It’s not a new lesson, it’s an old one. Flawed candidates can’t win general elections.” When asked what message Alabama voters sent Tuesday night, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., didn’t mince words: “Alabamians didn’t want somebody who dated 14-year-old girls.”

Republicans entered 2017 with control of the House, Senate, and White House. But early on they showed majority doesn’t always equal unity. Republican leaders hope they can get their tax reform package across the finish line this month to celebrate their first major legislative accomplishment of the year.

The morning after Jones won, Democrats started a campaign to pump the brakes on the GOP tax bill until after the new senator can join the upper chamber. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Alabama voters didn’t elect Jones because they didn’t like Moore, they elected a Democrat because voters dislike the GOP agenda.

“The lesson of this election is that the Republican policies are all wrong,” Schumer said during a Wednesday news conference. He called the Alabama election a “referendum” and said he hoped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would “do the right thing” and delay tax reform until Jones get seated in January.

There’s no chance of that happening, but some Republicans are ready for less partisanship going forward. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told reporters Wednesday she hopes leaders will focus on bipartisan efforts in 2018, including an infrastructure package, now that Republicans have less room for defections.

With the slimmest possible 51-49 majority, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., suggested Republicans might find it easier to govern because they only have one person to leverage on close votes.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told me it’s disappointing to have a reduced majority for 2018 but insisted Republicans would have had just as many headaches trying to work with Moore. He said the message from Alabama is that having quality candidates is critical.

I asked Rounds if Schumer is right about the election being a repudiation of the GOP agenda. He laughed.

“Absolutely not,” Rounds said. “The overriding factor here was capabilities, competencies of the individuals who were the candidates in the election.”