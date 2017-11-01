What does Alabama mean for the GOP?

Dreaming of a DACA fix for Christmas
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are hopeful about finalizing a deal to rescue young immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program before the end of this year.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday on the Senate floor that Democrats are in the process of negotiating with Republicans on an investment in border security in exchange for a DACA solution. When asked for more details on the nature of the agreement, Schumer said he would not negotiate in public.
Other lawmakers I spoke with this week also declined to confirm details but expressed optimism that Congress could coalesce around an immigration deal soon. The government runs out of funding on Dec. 22, creating the biggest point of leverage for lawmakers to force a vote on immigration reform.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who has applied some of the strongest GOP pressure to pass a bill to protect DACA recipients, said lawmakers are still working but are “very close” to an agreement.
President Donald Trump announced in September the DACA program would end on March 5 and called on Congress to legislate a solution. Lawmakers have proposed several bills pairing border security reforms with permanent legal status for the nearly 800,000 DACA recipients but without much success.
This week, several DACA recipients traveled to Washington to push for a quick legislative solution. Elisa Gonzalez came to the United States with her mother and brother when she was 8 months old: “All I remember is America.”
She’s now a sophomore at Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C., with DACA providing the only reason she’s able to attend. Gonzalez didn’t even know she was undocumented until her older brother started to apply for college in 2012. Without action from Congress, Gonzalez’s DACA program benefits will expire before the end of this school year.
“It’s really hard to study and to keep good grades knowing that in March all of that could be taken away from me,” she said. —E.W.