West Virginia impeaches its Supreme Court

State lawmakers in West Virginia voted this week to impeach all four remaining state Supreme Court justices. The justices were embroiled in a spending controversy, and one of them, Allen Loughry, faced a 23-count federal indictment. The articles of impeachment said Loughry, Beth Walker, Margaret Workman, and Robin Davis failed to control expenses, including more than $1 million in renovations to their individual offices. Republican Gov. Jim Justice will appoint new justices to replace any who are convicted. Davis told reporters Tuesday that she was retiring from the court, saying, “Now the citizens of West Virginia will be afforded their constitutional right to elect my successor in November.” A fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, resigned from the court in July.