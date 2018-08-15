West Virginia impeaches its Supreme Court
by Kent Covington
Posted 8/15/18, 01:36 pm
State lawmakers in West Virginia voted this week to impeach all four remaining state Supreme Court justices. The justices were embroiled in a spending controversy, and one of them, Allen Loughry, faced a 23-count federal indictment. The articles of impeachment said Loughry, Beth Walker, Margaret Workman, and Robin Davis failed to control expenses, including more than $1 million in renovations to their individual offices. Republican Gov. Jim Justice will appoint new justices to replace any who are convicted. Davis told reporters Tuesday that she was retiring from the court, saying, “Now the citizens of West Virginia will be afforded their constitutional right to elect my successor in November.” A fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, resigned from the court in July.
Comments
CaptTeePosted: Wed, 08/15/2018 02:50 pm
Impeached and convicted? Or just impeached by the State House and pending trial by the State Senate?
OldMikePosted: Wed, 08/15/2018 04:12 pm
Wow! Hopefully a positive example for fed-up Americans who see even more egregious offenses from their own courts.
Web EditorPosted: Wed, 08/15/2018 07:15 pm
Impeached, not yet convicted. We’ve edited the article to clarify that point. Thank you for bringing it to our attention.