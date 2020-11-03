Weinstein sentenced to 23 years

The punishment a judge gave Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday could amount to a life sentence for the ailing 67-year-old. A jury convicted the disgraced movie mogul of a felony sex act and third-degree rape last month. The charges stemmed from accusations by two of the more than 90 women who have said he assaulted them.

Does the sentence satisfy his victims? “Overwhelming relief washed over me,” wrote actress Caitlin Dulany, who said Weinstein attacked her 22 years ago. “I have a renewed sense of hope and faith that more women will find the courage to come forward with their stories of assault, that they will be believed, and that their abusers will be punished.” In addition to the 23-year sentence he received in New York, Weinstein faces rape and assault charges in California that are still proceeding through the courts.

