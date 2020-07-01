Weinstein’s legal problems multiply

Prosecutors in Los Angeles on Monday charged disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein with raping a woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013. Jury selection for his trial on separate sexual assault charges in New York is set to begin on Tuesday. Numerous accusers, including actress Rosanna Arquette, spoke out on Monday as Weinstein arrived at court ahead of his trial. “Time’s up on blaming survivors,” Arquette said. “Time’s up on empty apologies without consequences. And time’s up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein.”

How did Weinstein respond? Speaking at the New York courthouse on Monday, Weinstein’s lawyers suggested they expected the announcement from Los Angeles. They asked the judge to sequester potential jurors so news of new charges elsewhere wouldn’t influence them. The judge denied the request.

