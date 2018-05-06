Weinstein pleads not guilty

Making his second appearance in a Manhattan courtroom on sexual assault charges, Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday. A grand jury last week indicted him on counts of rape and criminal sex act in connection with accusations by two of the dozens of women who say Weinstein abused them in years past. Neither Weinstein, his lawyer, nor Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made statements to the media immediately after the court appearance. Last week, attorney Benjamin Brafman said the sexual encounters in question in the case were consensual. Brafman also accused the district attorney’s office of not giving Weinstein enough time to prepare to testify to the grand jury before it indicted him. After his initial arrest late last month, Weinstein posted $1 million in bail and agreed to wear an electronic monitor, surrender his passport, and stay in New York and Connecticut.