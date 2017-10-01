Weinstein guilty on some counts

A jury convicted Harvey Weinstein of a felony sex act and third-degree rape on Monday in New York. He was found not guilty of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge against him. The charges stemmed from accusations of sexual assault by two of the dozens of women who say he violated them in recent decades. Many of the claims against him happened too long ago to prosecute.

What’s next for Weinstein? The disgraced movie mogul has been free on bail since shortly after his arrest in May 2018, but a judge ordered him to jail immediately following Monday’s verdict. His convictions carry a possible maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Weinstein also faces rape charges in Los Angeles.

