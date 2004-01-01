Weinstein booked on rape, sex crime charges

In the first official criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein since the beginning of the #MeToo movement, prosecutors charged the disgraced movie producer with rape and related sex crimes Friday. Weinstein was arraigned in Manhattan court and posted $1 million cash bail. He agreed to wear an electronic monitor and not travel outside New York and Connecticut. The charges stem from allegations by an unidentified women and a former aspiring actress, Lucia Evans, who said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him at his New York office in 2004. Outside the courthouse, attorney Benjamin Brafman said Weinstein denied the charges against him and believes he will be exonerated. More than 75 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since The New York Times and the New Yorker reported on his alleged behavior in 2017.