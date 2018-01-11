Weinstein accused of sexually harassing teenage girl

Court documents filed Wednesday in a class action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexually harassing a teenage girl. Most of Weinstein’s accusers so far were adults when the alleged abuse happened, but the latest woman to come forward said she was 16 when he lured her to his New York apartment, supposedly to discuss her acting career. Instead, he demanded sex and told her she would never work as an actress unless she gave in, court documents claimed. The girl, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said she resisted his advances but he continued to harass her for years. Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, called the accusations preposterous. Weinstein denies all accusations of nonconsensual sex. Dozens of women have accused the former movie producer of sexual abuse, and he faces criminal charges of rape and assault.