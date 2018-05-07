Weighing loyalties

Farm bill to conference table
The House of Representatives and Senate have until Sept. 30 to iron out differences between their versions of the next five-year farm bill. Otherwise, U.S. agriculture policy will revert back to laws from 1938 and 1949.
Each chamber passed a version of the bill, known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, late last month. The House version, which passed 213-211 last without any Democratic votes, spends more in the short term, while the Senate version, which passed 86-11, aggravated conservatives by keeping farm subsidies intact. But the main showdown will be over a work requirement for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), better known as “food stamps,” which account for a whopping 80 percent of farm bill spending.
As it is, the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires “able-bodied” adult SNAP recipients to work 20 hours per week in order to receive full food stamp benefits. Those who don’t comply and aren’t exempt for some other reason, such as pregnancy or disability, face time limits—they’re allowed to receive only three months of food stamps every 36 months. But proposals by a pair of Republican legislators from Louisiana, Sen. John Kennedy and Rep. Garret Graves, would have limited it to one month of food stamps every three years.
The final version of the bill that passed the House, House Resolution 2, strikes benefits completely for nonexempt, able-bodied adults who do not log at least 20 hours of work each week. H.R. 2 also expands the definition of an able-bodied adult, requiring individuals up to age 59 (the previous cap was age 49) to work 20 hours a week starting in 2021, and 25 hours a week beginning in 2026. A poll conducted by the Heritage Foundation late last year found 92 percent of American voters think able-bodied adults should have to work (or spend an equivalent amount of time in a job-training program) in order to receive such assistance.
The Senate version of the bill does not contain any work requirements.
The House bill also limits the availability of state waivers that allow states to bypass the time limit altogether for areas with high unemployment. States may also use waivers when the work requirements are difficult to implement—it can be tricky to keep up with whether or not millions of adults are working the required 20 hours per week.
Thus, states love the waivers. Most have used them since the 2008 economic crisis, according to a 2016 audit report. A House Agriculture Committee aide told me one-third of the country is currently under waiver.
Opponents of the work requirement point to statistics that suggest most SNAP recipients already work, but in unstable jobs, and need the program especially in times of joblessness. (Fast food workers, for example, have a higher likelihood of having hours cut, or being laid off, than white-collar employees.)
The House version also contains a new provision to help job seekers: States must provide individualized case management for SNAP recipients. Some states have voluntarily offered this in the past, on a limited basis.
The next step for the bill is for a conference committee to devise a version both chambers of Congress can support. Conferees have not yet been announced, and legislators will return to Washington next week. —Laura Finch
