Weighing loyalties

The Mr. Fix It of the Trump administration, Michael Cohen, was known for telling reporters he “would take a bullet for the president.” But now, facing a federal investigation, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer has changed his tune.

Last Saturday, Cohen talked with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News in his first interview since the FBI searched his home in April as part of a federal investigation. During the off-camera interview, Cohen distanced himself from the president, refusing to criticize the Russia investigation and saying that he respects the FBI’s actions and “respects the process. ... I would not do or say anything that might be perceived as interfering with their professional review of the evidence and the facts.”

When Stephanopoulos asked whether Cohen still was loyal to Trump, Cohen responded, “To be crystal clear, my wife, my daughter, and my son, and this country have my first loyalty.”

It’s a new posture for the man nicknamed the “pit bull” of The Trump Organization, where Cohen served as vice president and was known for defending Trump. Cohen later followed his boss to the White House as the president’s personal lawyer.

In April, ABC News learned that federal prosecutors had been investigating Cohen for months for potential bank fraud, wire fraud, campaign finance law violations, and other crimes. The thrust of the investigation is whether he broke campaign finance laws in October 2016 by paying pornographic actress Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) $130,000 to quiet her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

On April 9, the FBI raided Cohen’s office, home, and hotel room and carried off 4 million documents, including emails, tax and business records, and recorded phone conversations. Cohen’s legal team claimed that 12,000 of the seized documents were protected by attorney-client privilege.

So far, prosecutors have not actually charged Cohen with anything, but they would have needed probable cause of a crime for a judge to sign off on the search warrant. Special counsel Robert Mueller—who is heading up the investigation on possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election—referred Cohen’s case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Meanwhile, the gulf between Trump and his former lawyer is widening. The president’s new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Politico in May that Cohen was no longer representing Trump. In June, the president confirmed Cohen no longer was his lawyer, Business Insider reported.

Cohen also resigned his position as a deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee in June. In his resignation letter to the RNC he said that due to the investigations he did not have time to fulfill the duties of that position. He also hired Guy Petrillo as his lawyer and parted ways with his former legal team.

It remains to be seen how Trump will respond in the coming days—whether he ignores, condemns, or defends Cohen.

“I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defense strategy,” Cohen told Stephanopoulos. “I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way.”