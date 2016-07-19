Weighing Kavanaugh’s chances

Brett Kavanaugh received more than a full minute of applause when President Donald Trump announced his decision Monday to nominate the U.S. circuit court judge to the Supreme Court. But the warm reception cooled quickly as Washington geared up for Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and vote.

Congressional Democrats immediately launched into attack mode, taking aim at Kavanaugh’s record on multiple issues, especially abortion.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that Kavanaugh’s nomination puts “women’s reproductive rights” at risk.

“I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have,” Schumer added. “The stakes are simply too high for anything less.”

Planned Parenthood railed against Kavanaugh, as well.

“The right to access abortion safely and legally in this country is clearly on the line,” said Dana Singiser, vice president for public policy and government relations for the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Some conservatives expressed disappointment in Kavanaugh’s nomination. National Review columnist David French wrote that because Trump didn’t nominate U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, he felt a “palpable sense of an opportunity lost.”

But Democrats’ reactions should tell conservatives a lot about where Kavanaugh stands. The instant visceral pushback means liberals fear Kavanaugh’s social positions. The website FiveThirtyEight predicted Kavanaugh would rank as the second-most conservative justice on the Supreme Court if he were confirmed, behind only Justice Clarence Thomas.

National pro-life organizations voiced their support for Kavanaugh. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, said called him “an experienced, principled jurist with a strong record of protecting life and constitutional rights.”

And 40 Christian leaders signed a document urging the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh.

“We believe that the judicial philosophy of Judge Brett Kavanaugh … merits appointment as the next associate justice on the United States Supreme Court,” the document stated.

But that appointment faces a strong challenge in the Senate. Republicans hold a razor-thin 51-49 majority that could easily disappear with one or two defections. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are the two Republicans most vulnerable to voting no. Collins and Murkowski both said they looked forward to meeting with Kavanaugh.

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota all voted for Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch in his Supreme Court confirmation last year. They each represent states that Trump carried in the 2016 presidential election, and they all have given no hint as to their eventual votes on his latest nominee.

Kavanaugh already passed one tough Senate confirmation test when he was named to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by a vote of 57-36 vote in 2003. Now, the part-time coach of his daughters’ basketball teams moves on to the next round of the judicial playoffs, with far more at stake this time around.