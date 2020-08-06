Weekend protests conclude without major clashes

On Sunday, thousands of protesters marched through Compton, Calif., as about a dozen police officers watched without engaging. Protests across the country remained peaceful two weeks after George Floyd, an African American man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police. In New York, police officers moved barricades at the Trump International Hotel near Columbus Circle to allow protesters to pass. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the city’s curfew on Sunday after protests a day earlier led to only four arrests.

How are local officials acknowledging calls for reform? On Sunday, nine of the 12-member Minneapolis City Council pledged to disband the city’s 800-member police department and create a community-led safety body instead. In Washington D.C., Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined a march against racial injustice organized by Christian leaders.

Dig deeper: Read Emily Belz’s report on how dissolving and reforming the police department in Camden, N.J., led to a crime turnaround.