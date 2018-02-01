Weather, mechanical problems likely downed Costa Rican plane

Costa Rican investigators late Monday said strong winds or mechanical problems likely caused a charter plane to crash Sunday, killing two local crew members and 10 U.S. citizens. The Nature Air charter flight departed just after noon Sunday from Punta Islita headed for the capital city of San José when it crashed. Michael Soto, deputy director of Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation agency, said authorities have not officially identified the victims, who were part of a tour organized by California-based Backroads. A New York family earlier identified five of the victims as relatives on vacation. In St. Petersburg, Fla., Rabbi Jacob Luski of Congregation B’nai Israel said relatives informed him four members of his congregation also died in the crash. He identified them as Mitchell and Leslie Weiss, and their two children, Hannah and Art. The Morton Plant Hospital, where the couple worked, confirmed their deaths. Backroads spokeswoman Liz Einbinder identified the 10th victim as Amanda Geissler, who worked as the trip leader. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this tragedy,” the company said in a statement.