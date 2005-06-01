Watergate mastermind G. Gordon Liddy dies

George Gordon Liddy, a central figure in the Watergate scandal, died Tuesday in Virginia. He was 90. His son, Thomas, confirmed his death was not related to COVID-19, but did not release any additional details.

What was his involvement in the scandal? A former FBI agent and army veteran, Liddy served as the special assistant to Treasury in President Richard Nixon’s administration. He also led a team of operatives known as “the plumbers,” who were tasked with finding information leaks that could embarrass the administration.

He was convicted of conspiracy, burglary, and illegal wiretapping in 1973 for his role in Watergate. He spent more than four years in prison. Liddy remained pleased with his role in the scandal, once saying, “I am proud of the fact that I am the guy who did not talk.” After his release, he became a popular talk radio host. He also worked as a security consultant, writer, and actor, appearing in TV shows like Miami Vice.

