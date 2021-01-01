Water shortages continue in the South

Water pressure problems canceled all flights at Memphis International Airport on Friday, and about 260,000 homes and businesses in the surrounding county were under a boil water order. Icy temperatures burst pipes in several Southern cities, leading to a shortage of clean drinking water. Most of Jackson, Miss., had no running water on Friday, and a man died at an Abilene, Texas, health facility because low water pressure made medical treatment impossible. Texas has seen the most widespread water shortages. Authorities have blamed at least 59 deaths on coast-to-coast extreme winter weather.

Is the weather affecting the pandemic response? Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures have delayed the shipment of about 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Andy Slavitt, the White House coronavirus response adviser, said the delay didn’t spoil the shots and backlogged shipments should arrive in the next several days. The weather has also closed many vaccination sites along the East Coast.

