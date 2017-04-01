Watchdog confirms sarin, chlorine used in Syria

Syrians “very likely” suffered from attacks using the nerve agent sarin and the toxic chemical chlorine in early 2017, according to findings released by the global chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons did not investigate who launched the attack in Hama province, but intelligence analysts have blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces for all attacks involving chemical agents. The agency based its conclusions on witness testimonies, epidemiological analysis, and environmental samples. The attacks killed dozens of people, including children, and prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to order airstrikes against a Syrian airfield from which analysts believed Assad’s forces launched their bombing raid.