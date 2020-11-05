Watchdog backs HHS whistleblower

Federal investigators have recommended the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reinstate vaccine expert Rick Bright during the investigation into his whistleblower complaint. Bright accused Trump administration officials of failing to act on critical information about the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic. The Office of Special Counsel said it found “reasonable grounds to believe” HHS demoted Bright from his position as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in retaliation for his formal complaint.

What does the White House say? “I don’t know who he is, but to me, he’s a disgruntled employee,” President Donald Trump said. HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said in a statement that the department “strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations in the complaint” and said Bright’s situation was a “personnel matter that is currently under review.”

Dig deeper: Read Bright’s complaint for more information.