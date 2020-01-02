Washington state motorists trapped by tumbleweed storm

A tumbleweed or two might bring a sense of nostalgia for the Wild West, but thick drifts of them along a Washington state highway became a hazard on New Year’s Eve. Piles rising up to 30 feet of the seed-dropping plant trapped vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, along State Route 240.

What did stranded motorists do? Calls to 911 began around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, but rescuers couldn’t reach some people until midnight. To pass the time, some took to social media using the hashtag #tumblegeddon. Authorities closed the road for 10 hours as workers used snowplows to clear the brush.

