Washington state motorists trapped by tumbleweed storm
by Samantha Gobba
Posted 1/03/20, 11:40 am
A tumbleweed or two might bring a sense of nostalgia for the Wild West, but thick drifts of them along a Washington state highway became a hazard on New Year’s Eve. Piles rising up to 30 feet of the seed-dropping plant trapped vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, along State Route 240.
What did stranded motorists do? Calls to 911 began around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, but rescuers couldn’t reach some people until midnight. To pass the time, some took to social media using the hashtag #tumblegeddon. Authorities closed the road for 10 hours as workers used snowplows to clear the brush.
Dig deeper: Read about a tumbleweed pileup in 1989 that buried entire houses in South Dakota.
