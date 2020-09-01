Washington plans Ginsburg memorials

WASHINGTON—After a private ceremony for family and friends on Wednesday morning, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket will rest at the top of the court’s steps for public viewing through Thursday evening. Ginsburg died Friday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Ginsburg’s body will lie in state on Friday at the U.S. Capitol. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery next week beside her husband, Martin.

Will President Donald Trump name a nominee to replace Ginsburg soon? The president said Monday he would announce his pick either Friday or Saturday. He indicated he likely will choose a woman and said his list of four or five finalists includes U.S. appellate judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.

