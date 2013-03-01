Washington Monument reopens

For the first time in three years, visitors can ascend to the observation deck of the 555-foot-5-inch Washington Monument. After being closed to the public off and on for eight years, the tallest monument in Washington, D.C., reopened on Thursday. First lady Melania Trump attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Why did it close? Officials shut down the monument after an earthquake in 2011 left cracks in the stones near the top of the obelisk. It reopened in 2014, but the National Park Service had to close it again two years later after a series of elevator breakdowns. Officials also took the opportunity to upgrade security systems.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read about how the Washington Monument played a symbolic role in federal budget battles.