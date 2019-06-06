Washington court upholds ruling against Christian florist
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/06/19, 01:16 pm
The Supreme Court of Washington state ruled against Christian florist Barronelle Stutzman on Thursday, finding that prosecutors did not act with religious animus in their prior decision against her. Stutzman, owner of Arlene’s Flowers in Richland, Wash., faces unprecedented punishment from the state, including threats to her personal assets, because her Biblical beliefs about marriage precluded her making custom floral arrangements for a same-sex wedding.
The U.S. Supreme Court last year vacated the earlier ruling against her and ordered the Washington high court to review Stutzman’s case in light of the ruling in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who declined to make a custom cake for a same-sex wedding because of his religious beliefs about marriage. In Phillips’ case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the Supreme Court ruled that the baker did not receive fair adjudication and that the prosecutors showed animosity towards his religious beliefs. The Washington Supreme Court judges said they found no such animus toward Stutzman.
“After this review, we are confident that the two courts gave full and fair consideration to this dispute and avoided animus toward religion. We therefore find no reason to change our original decision in light of Masterpiece Cakeshop,” the judges wrote.
Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which defended Stutzman, tweeted that the ruling minimizes the Supreme Court’s protections of religious liberty.
“Barronelle serves all customers; she simply declines to celebrate or participate in sacred events that violate her deeply held beliefs,” ADF Vice President of Appellate Advocacy John Bursch said in a statement. “Despite that, the state of Washington has been openly hostile toward Barronelle’s religious beliefs about marriage, and now the Washington Supreme Court has given the state a pass. We look forward to taking Barronelle’s case back to the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
MTJanetPosted: Thu, 06/06/2019 01:44 pm
Either animus was shown toward a Christian florist or the court ruling has been tilted by judges ignorant of what constitutes religious freedom - people of faith are in trouble both ways. Hope the SCOTUS comes to a different conclusion.
austinbeartuxPosted: Thu, 06/06/2019 01:50 pm
Let it be known that the state of Washington does not value, respect, or defend a Christian's constitutional rights. If the Supreme Courts takes the case, it will show that she didn't receive fair adjudication and that the prosecutors and judges showed animosity towards her religious beliefs (just like the Colorado case.)
DAVID&DEBBIE REESEPosted: Thu, 06/06/2019 02:09 pm
We live in Washington State. The ruling against Baronelle Stutzman is a sad chapter of clear animus toward religous freedom in our state. God help us. We all need to stand up and speak up! Debbie Reese
Trumpetly SpeakingPosted: Thu, 06/06/2019 02:26 pm
This is not the least surprising coming from Washington state where politics rule every aspect of life, including and increasingly, religious life. Talk about a separation of church and state, how can the state coerce and then punish citizens with whom it disagrees with impunity? Our nation upholds freedom of religion, not freedom from religion. Praying for our Supreme Court to see beyond politics as it was designed to do, and protect our constitutional freedoms.
Big JimPosted: Thu, 06/06/2019 04:20 pm
Well that didn't take long. The Supreme Court ruled narrowly in Masterpiece and this is the predictable result. Now the Supremes will have another chance to protect religious liberties in this country. Will they?
zerubbablePosted: Thu, 06/06/2019 04:58 pm
Here’s the problem as I see it:
The term “deeply held religious beliefs” is impotent against ANY secular ideological argument.
As a TRUE CHRISTIAN, I demonstrate that my thought process, my language, MY LIFE have been so radically changed that family and friends are unable to explain how or why I am who I now am.
The world cannot explain this and, here’s the real sad fact, because the OVERWHELMING majority of people who profess being a Christian and DON’T live like it in thought word and deed, the world has plenty of evidence to say “who care about your “deeply held religious beliefs! You act just like everybody else so why should you be given any exemption at all?
So, until we start confronting those who disparage the Holy Name of Jesus Christ by living according to the world and NOT according to the will of GOD, we will be fighting this issue until the LORD
21 “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord!’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of My Father in heaven. 22 On that day many will say to Me, ‘Lord, Lord, didn’t we prophesy in Your name, drive out demons in Your name, and do many miracles in Your name?’ 23 Then I will announce to them, ‘I never knew you! Depart from Me, you lawbreakers!’
Matthew 7:21-23 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage?search=Matthew%207:21-23&version=HCSB
Very VERY few take these words seriously, and until REAL TRUE CHRISTIANS start demonstrating their changed life......