‘Wash your hands, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo’
by Mickey McLean
Posted 3/27/20, 01:20 pm
“Baby Shark” has a new purpose, in addition to entertaining children and annoying parents. Pinkfong has reworked the tune to promote hygiene during the coronavirus pandemic. The #BabySharkHandWashChallenge encourages parents to upload videos of their children washing their hands to the song.
What other COVID-19-inspired songs are out there? Neil Diamond provided some light-hearted humor with his updated version of “Sweet Caroline,” while a group of studio singers from Nashville performed as a cellphone choir singing “It Is Well With My Soul.”
Dig deeper: Read Bob Brown’s report in Muse about the pandemic’s effect on Hollywood.
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 03/27/2020 05:25 pm
Most things don't bother me, but this video would drive me nuts!
There must be something else out there to get children to wash their hands.
I spent a lot of time with childrens songs and noises, and watching Sesame Street and wasn't bothered.