‘Wash your hands, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo’

“Baby Shark” has a new purpose, in addition to entertaining children and annoying parents. Pinkfong has reworked the tune to promote hygiene during the coronavirus pandemic. The #BabySharkHandWashChallenge encourages parents to upload videos of their children washing their hands to the song.

What other COVID-19-inspired songs are out there? Neil Diamond provided some light-hearted humor with his updated version of “Sweet Caroline,” while a group of studio singers from Nashville performed as a cellphone choir singing “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Dig deeper: Read Bob Brown’s report in Muse about the pandemic’s effect on Hollywood.