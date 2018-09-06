Warriors sweep Cavaliers in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday for their third National Basketball Association championship in four years. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored 37 points and teammate Kevin Durant scored 20 in the 108-85 victory in Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena, where the Warriors won the title in 2015. Golden State swept Cleveland in four games. The Cavaliers’ LeBron James said Friday he injured himself in frustration after losing Game 1, which that included a controversial decision against him by the referees. “I had emotions of, you just don’t get an opportunity like this on the road versus Golden State to be able to get a Game 1, and I let the emotions get the best of me,” James said. “Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand, so that’s what it is.” James scored 23 points in the final game and spent the last few minutes on the bench.