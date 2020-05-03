Warren leaves race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday after failing to win a single caucus or primary, including Tuesday’s contest in her home state. Armed with policy plans intended to pull the candidates to the left, Warren initially earned front-runner status in the race last fall. But the initial excitement over her campaign never translated to broad appeal.

Whom will Warren endorse now that she’s out? Both Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden have asked for her support since Tuesday. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is the only other Democrat remaining in the race, but she has won only one delegate.

