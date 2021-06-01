Warnock wins in Georgia
by Tim Lamer
Posted 1/06/21, 07:12 am
Early on Wednesday, Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of Georgia’s closely watched runoff elections for the U.S. Senate. With 98 percent of the votes counted, the Associated Press called the race for Warnock as he led 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent. The other race remained too close to call, with Democrat Jon Ossoff leading Republican Sen. David Perdue by a tight 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent.
What is the national impact? If Democrats win both races, the Senate will be split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. Vice President-elect Harris’ tie breaking vote would then give Democrats control of the Senate. Winning the Senate would give Democrats control of both chambers of Congress as Joe Biden becomes president later this month.
Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s report on finding safe harbor in political turbulence.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Comments
TIM MILLERPosted: Wed, 01/06/2021 09:14 am
The Democrats owe a thank you note to Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, Donald Trump, and Ted Cruz.
My Two CentsPosted: Wed, 01/06/2021 09:51 am
Can someone from Georgia please explain how both senate seats in one state opened up the same election? It's probably a dumb question, but I can't find the answer. It's also odd to me how both elections resulted in a run off.
TIM MILLERPosted: Wed, 01/06/2021 10:24 am
Very good question. I'm not from Georgia, but I'll attempt it.
A sitting senator, Johnny Isakson, resigned at the end of 2019 because of health problems. Governor Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to the seat until a special election which was held at the same time as the general election. So, had she been elected yesterday, she would have only served for two more years until the regular election for that seat.
Senator David Perdue was up for reelection in the normal cycle in 2020.
As far as the runoff, Georgia has an odd system. If no candidates get 50%, the top two advance, even in the primaries. So, in Leoffler's case, the November ballot had two Republicans and one Democrat. One Republican (Loeffler) and the Democrat (Warnock) advanced.
In Perdue's case, he barely missed the 50% mark (49.7%) thanks to 2% Libertarian voters. So he advanced as well.