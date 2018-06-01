Walmart rolls back college costs

Walmart unveiled a plan last month to help its associates earn a college degree—for the ridiculously low rollback price of $1 a day. Although not the first U.S. employer to offer a college partnership program, it’s the largest. It’s also one of the only companies to offer the benefit to entry-level employees who might not otherwise have a chance to further their education and improve their job prospects.

If the program succeeds, workforce development advocates predict other employers will follow suit, a trend that could do more to lift low-income families out of poverty than any government assistance program.

Under the plan, announced at the end of May, Walmart will pay for tuition, books, and fees for any part- or full-time employees willing to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business or supply-chain management. The workers must attend one of three nonprofit colleges—University of Florida, Brandman University, or Bellevue University—chosen for their success working with adult learners. Walmart will provide college-prep classes for any workers who need extra help before enrolling.

The company expects 68,000 of its 1.4 million employees to participate within the first five years. Although the program only includes two degrees to start with, Walmart plans a future expansion into other fields of study.

Robert Doar, a resident scholar in poverty studies with the American Enterprise Institute, told me Walmart’s move sends a strong message about the role business can play in helping develop the U.S. workforce at a time when people who have some level of higher education make more and have better opportunities than those who don’t.

“At the same time, the demands of workplace are changing so that employers need workers who have skills that are often evidenced by having a college or graduate degree,” he said. “We know we have this issue, and the question is, what can we do about it?”

Community colleges, typically considered the best places for technical, or industry-specific, education, haven’t been that effective without direct partnerships with companies, Doar said. Four-year schools also don’t have a universally good track record with nontraditional students. Programs like Walmart’s help bridge the gap between workers and the skills they need to get better, and better paying, jobs. And now that Walmart offers such a valuable benefit, other companies are bound to follow suit.

“As the labor market remains tight, employers will have to compete for workers,” Doar said. “They will examine their own benefit packages. They will either offer the same benefit, because Walmart does, or they will have to come up with offerings of their own.”

All that competitive pressure is good for the economy, and even better for workers.