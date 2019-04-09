Walmart, Kroger add gun restrictions

Walmart and Kroger on Tuesday asked customers not to openly carry guns in their stores. Walmart also said it will stop selling handgun ammunition. Recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and Texas—one of them at a Walmart in El Paso—prompted the moves. Walmart plans to stop selling handguns in Alaska, the only state in which it sells them at stores. Kroger said last year it would stop selling firearms and ammunition in its Pacific Northwest Fred Meyer stores.

Is Walmart stopping all gun sales? The chain will continue to sell hunting rifles and related ammunition. “We have a long heritage as a company of serving responsible hunters and sportsmen and women, and we’re going to continue doing so,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

