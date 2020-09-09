Waiting, not working

A single mom with two small children fled Guatemala after her politically connected former boss repeatedly raped her, made her have an abortion, and continued threatening her. She trekked to the U.S.-Mexico border and applied for asylum on April 3, according to a federal lawsuit.

The 28-year-old, known in court records as “W.L.,” stayed with a family member, attended a local church, and relied on others’ charity while waiting the required 150 days before applying for a work permit.

In June, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a new rule that extended the work permit waiting period for asylum-seekers to a year. It took effect on Aug. 25, the week before W.L. would have been eligible to apply. She feels desperate. “We need work permits to cover our basic necessities, especially for our children,” she told CBS News.

Homeland Security officials say the new asylum rule will reduce fraud. Immigration activists say it robs asylum-seekers of their ability to work legally and support themselves and their families. Five immigration advocacy groups sued Homeland Security hoping to stop the change.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services faces a backlog of more than 1.2 million immigration cases and says it needs more funding. Masses of migrants crowd the U.S.-Mexico border to request asylum, some sneaking into the country. Those trying to abide by the rules can end up waiting months in Mexico for their turn, and the United States has shut down new asylum approvals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who make it into the United States wait six months to several years for interviews with officials and a ruling on their applications.

Homeland Security officials say asylum-seekers make false claims to get work in the United States and then take advantage of the backlogged system to drag out the process and dodge court dates. According to USCIS officials, the new rule will “deter aliens from illegally entering the United States and from filing frivolous, fraudulent, or otherwise nonmeritorious claims for asylum to obtain an employment authorization document.”

Katrina Black, an attorney at the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, said the existing law was “a pretty extreme deterrent.” Filing a frivolous application would lead to a permanent ban from pursuing asylum in the future.

The Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project represents W.L. and is suing to stop the new rule. “For asylum applicants, lost compensation means risks of homelessness, hunger, inadequate healthcare, vulnerability to exploitation, and inability to access legal counsel,” the group said in its lawsuit. An ASAP director also pointed out the new rule could work against a stated goal of the Trump administration: immigrants’ self-sufficiency.

Rondell Treviño founded and directs the Immigration Coalition, which seeks to equip Christians to think Biblically about immigration. He said it makes sense for the government to enact measures against fraud: “Asylum-seekers and migrants are just like any other human being. They can make mistakes.” But he worries the new rule burden migrants trying to follow the law, saying the change would limit “their ability to provide for their families and work hard in the country.”