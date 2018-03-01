Waffle House shooter had erratic past

Accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking exhibited erratic behavior for years before Sunday’s shooting in Nashville, Tenn., according to his former employer. Darlene Sustrich, co-owner of a Colorado crane company where Reinking once worked, said the Secret Service called her office after Reinking tried to jump the White House fence last July. “We told them, ‘Hang onto him if you can. Help him if you can,’” she said, describing him as paranoid and delusional at times. Authorities have charged Reinking with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder, and one count of unlawful possession in the commission of a violent felony. He is currently under close observation at a maximum-security facility in Nashville, where authorities said he has been “compliant” and “cooperative.” The Tennessee legislature on Tuesday honored James Shaw Jr., 29, the man took the AR-15 rifle away from Reinking during the shooting. Shaw said he faced “the true test of a man” and drew a standing ovation from lawmakers during his brief address.

This article has been corrected to note that the Secret Service called the Colorado crane company where Travis Reinking once worked.