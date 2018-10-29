Voting from home

Petitions, ballot initiatives, and referendums have often served as tools for voters who feel unheard by legislators to take democracy into their own hands. A voter-driven ballot initiative in 2018 enshrined unborn children’s right to life in the Alabama Constitution, for example

But the coronavirus pandemic has made gathering signatures for petitions dangerous and, in many cases, prohibited. As of Friday, 18 statewide petition drives have suspended signature gathering, five states have revised ballot procedures, and plaintiffs have filed four lawsuits to suspend or change requirements or deadlines, according to Ballotpedia.

Chicago attorney John Mauck, a constitutional law specialist who represents a group of Illinois voters, said the pandemic has invigorated a movement across the country to allow electronic signatures for ballot initiatives and voting. Some states, like New Jersey and Arizona, already allow online signature gathering. Others, like West Virginia, have gone further, allowing military members or citizens overseas to vote online.

The voters whom Mauck represents were in the process of gathering signatures for a ballot initiative related to local government before stay-at-home orders shuttered their efforts. Now they have sued to demand the state of Illinois allow people to sign petitions electronically, cut in half the 363,813 signatures required to put an initiative on the ballot, and extend the submission deadline for petitions from May 3 to Aug. 3.

Proponents of online voting and signature gathering view it as an expansion of self-government.

“To some extent, this movement is pitting the interests of entrenched governmental officials, be they Republican or Democrat, against the interest of the people in self-government,” Mauck said.

But others say moving elections and petitions online could have serious downsides. The myriad security vulnerabilities of the internet could undermine voter confidence in the electoral process, Stanford computer science professor David Dill said in a 2016 interview. Dill, whose Verified Voting Foundation mounted a successful public awareness campaign against touchscreen voting machines in the early 2000s, said, “Online voting is such a dangerous idea that computer scientists and security experts are nearly unanimous in opposition to it.”

A 2018 Pew Research poll of Americans found that more Republicans had security concerns about online voting than Democrats. But lawmakers from both parties have expressed skepticism. In a hearing last year, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., dismissed the idea: “I believe that’s about the worst thing you can do in terms of election security in America, short of putting American ballot boxes on a Moscow street.”

With the rise of the internet and the power of social media, the question of online voting was already on the horizon, but the pandemic may push it front and center much sooner.