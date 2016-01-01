Voters choose between Trump’s picks, pans

President Donald Trump made his picks clear going into Tuesday’s state primaries. He cheered loudest for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, running to hold onto the seat he gained when Gov. Nikki Haley became U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. McMaster faces fellow Republican and Trump supporter John Warren. The president spoke Monday night at a rally for McMaster, who was one of his early supporters in the 2016 presidential campaign. “Henry was for me from the beginning. There was nobody else,” Trump said. “Get your [obscenity] out tomorrow and vote.” The president weighed in on a handful of other races, including a New York congressional primary in which he called for the reelection of Republican Rep. Dan Donovan of Staten Island. Trump also gave his support to one-time critic Mitt Romney in Utah’s U.S. Senate primary. Romney opposed Trump’s presidential primary bid but said in a weekend op-ed in The Salt Lake Tribune that the president’s early policies exceeded his expectations. Seven states hold primaries Tuesday.