Vote on immigration bill delayed again

Republicans again delayed a vote on a compromise immigration bill initially slated for a vote Thursday. GOP leaders pushed the vote back to Friday and then postponed it until next week. The measure would create a path to citizenship for “Dreamers,” immigrants brought to the country as children, and allocate money for the border wall President Donald Trump promised during his 2016 campaign. The president met with lawmakers Tuesday and vowed to support the legislation, but on Friday he seemed to change course.

“Republicans should stop wasting their time on immigration until after we elect more senators and congressmen/women in November,” he tweeted. “Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solve this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!” But GOP leaders vowed to press forward: “We’re not giving up,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

Meanwhile, at the U.S. southern border, immigration officials have reunited about 500 of the more than 2.300 immigrant children separated from their parents in recent weeks. Trump ordered an end to family separations on Wednesday after a nationwide outcry over the practice that began with the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy of prosecuting all immigrants who cross the border illegally. Officials are working on establishing a centralized reunification process.