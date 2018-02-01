Vote killing farm bill had nothing to do with food

Republicans killed a GOP-backed farm bill last week, a political move described as “pretty dramatic,” even by today’s divisive standards. But the disgruntled Republicans who brought down the 2018 Farm Bill weren’t worried about milk prices or work requirements—they were trying to take a stand on immigration and may get their wish next month.

The new version of the Farm Bill—the old one expires Sept. 30—would reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), in part by adding work requirements for “able-bodied adults” without small children at home. It also addresses farming, and supporters say farmers need the certainty of the five-year plan for subsidies and agricultural programs amid a labor shortage. Democrats hated the work requirements, claiming Republicans were trying to balance their unbalanced budget on the backs of poor people, while deficit experts noted the bill does no favors for the federal budget.

Despite the opposition of Democrats, the bill could have passed with only Republican votes. Seeing that, and even though President Donald Trump tweeted support for it the night before, the conservative Freedom Caucus saw an opportunity to take a stand on immigration. Protesting the fact that they still haven’t seen an immigration bill on the House floor, 30 Republicans voted against the Farm Bill, and seven refrained from voting altogether, leaving the legislation 20 votes short of passing.

The move didn’t come out of the blue. Frustration over the lack of immigration legislation prompted a petition by moderate Republicans and most House Democrats to force a vote on one of four proposals in June, if the number of cosigners reaches 218. As of Thursday, 213 representatives had signed on.

Hoping to avoid the “spectacle” of a series of successive votes on one issue, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., had promised a date for an immigration vote in early June. It wasn’t enough for some members, who cared more about getting the vote than about the outcome. Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Roll Call, “I can tell you voting for the Goodlatte [immigration] bill, whether it passes or is defeated, would move some of our members.”

Earlier this year, before Ryan announced his retirement, Meadows hinted at “consequences” for the speaker if he failed on immigration.

John Feehery, who has worked for several different House leaders, suggested the Farm Bill vote offers Ryan the perfect excuse to finally bring immigration to the floor. Legal immigration reforms would help the farm labor shortage, among other things, he wrote: “Going into the 2020 election, nothing will help the president more than an immigration deal that cracks down on drug gangs, builds a wall, takes care of the Dreamers and provides enough workers to make the economy grow faster.”

House leaders seem to have gotten the message. On Monday, they promised another Farm Bill vote on June 22, following a vote on immigration earlier in the week. A statement from House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, after the vote promised a “strong, new farm bill,” but committee member Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo. said she doesn’t expect major changes.

Hartzler told me last week’s vote was disappointing to watch but ultimately amounted to a mere bump in the road. She does not believe the “optics” of the situation are an issue for Americans.

“This is probably just temporary, and I know that many of the individuals who voted ‘no’ for other reasons, do support the underlying bill, and will support it in the future,” she said. “So I believe we will have an opportunity to vote on it, and ultimately pass it.”