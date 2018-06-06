Volcanos in Hawaii, Guatemala wreak havoc

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes overnight Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the two oceanfront communities where residents evacuated last week. Lava flowing from cracks in the ground already destroyed over 100 homes. “We don’t have an estimate yet, but safe to say that hundreds of homes were lost in Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland last night,” said Janet Snyder, a spokeswoman for Hawaii County. Officials on a Wednesday morning overflight said lava completely filled Kapoho Bay and covered most of the two communities. In Guatemala, officials evacuated six communities near Volcan del Fuego (Volcano of Fire) after a column of smoke rose from the mountain Tuesday afternoon and hot volcanic material began descending its south side. The evacuations set off panic and standstill traffic as people rushed to leave amid wailing sirens and loudspeakers blaring “Evacuate!” At least 75 people are dead and 192 missing since the volcano erupted Sunday.