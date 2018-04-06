Volcano rains catastrophe on Guatemala

Guatemala’s Volcan del Fuego erupted Sunday with an explosion that made the recent activity at the Hawaiian volcano Kilauea look like a burp by comparison. The country’s disaster agency reported 25 people had died and more remained missing in rural areas cut off by the eruption. Where Kilauea caused destruction with lava flows and clouds of ash, Fuego set off something called a “pyroclastic flow,” a current of burning gas, steam, and rocks that can reach speeds of more than 400 miles per hour. More than 3,200 people have evacuated, and foreign countries are rushing to provide aid for those affected.