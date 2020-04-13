Virus resurges in China
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 4/13/20, 11:29 am
China on Monday reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks. The National Health Commission confirmed 169 new cases as the country battles a second wave of COVID-19. Of those, 98 were people who arrived from other countries.
How are people responding? The new cases have sparked discrimination against Africans, especially in the southern city of Guangzhou. On April 7, authorities there said four Nigerians tested positive for the virus. Several Africans reported getting kicked out of their apartments, and local restaurants declined to serve them. When the outbreak first began in Wuhan, other countries reported instances of racism against Chinese immigrants.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Just Me 999Posted: Mon, 04/13/2020 07:25 pm
Still trying to equate the headlines "Virus resurges in China" with the "confirmed 169 new cases" out of a population of 1.4 Billion people. Sensationalism in journalism even at World?
AlanEPosted: Mon, 04/13/2020 07:35 pm
Maybe (and I'm being serious) it's because if China reports 169 new cases, it actually must be an extremely large number. Anything published on information China supplies needs to be completely overshadowed by an enormous asterisk. We learn next to nothing from information supplied by China.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 04/13/2020 08:05 pm
AlanE, I agree with you 100%!
Just Me 999Posted: Mon, 04/13/2020 10:20 pm
I think you just echoed my comments "we learn next to nothing from information supplied by China" and that is exactly why it doesn't deserve the "Resurgence" scare headline. Thanks, couldn't have said it better myself.