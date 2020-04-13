Virus resurges in China

China on Monday reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks. The National Health Commission confirmed 169 new cases as the country battles a second wave of COVID-19. Of those, 98 were people who arrived from other countries.

How are people responding? The new cases have sparked discrimination against Africans, especially in the southern city of Guangzhou. On April 7, authorities there said four Nigerians tested positive for the virus. Several Africans reported getting kicked out of their apartments, and local restaurants declined to serve them. When the outbreak first began in Wuhan, other countries reported instances of racism against Chinese immigrants.

Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s report on China’s influence over the World Health Organization.