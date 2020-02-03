Virus outbreak shakes Iran

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran more than doubled over two days. At least 66 people in the country had died by Monday, including Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameini. Italy has recorded nearly 1,700 cases, and Indonesia reported its first infection. The global death toll has surpassed 3,000, and the number of people infected by the disease caused by the coronavirus has exceeded 88,000 in more than 60 countries.

How are the affected nations responding? On Sunday, France shut down its popular Louvre Museum, which welcomed 9.6 million visitors last year. French Health Minister Olivier Veran advised people to cut back on shaking hands and on the tradition of greeting people with kisses. South Africa on Sunday said it would evacuate 151 of its citizens from Wuhan, China, where the disease originated. It will be the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to repatriate its citizens. South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said all of the evacuees tested negative but still will undergo a 21-day quarantine.

