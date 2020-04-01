Virus kills thousands of New Yorkers at home

New York health officials said the city’s COVID-19 death toll misses people who died at home without ever getting tested. The official death numbers soared past 10,000 on Tuesday after the city health department reported 3,778 “probable” coronavirus deaths in which patients were not tested but their symptoms led doctors to list COVID-19 on the death certificate.

Are things getting any better? On Monday, the total number of hospitalizations in the state saw its first dip since mid-March. Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, said it discharged more than 3,000 coronavirus patients over the last eight days. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the outbreak in the state could be reaching its crest.

Dig deeper: Read Emily Belz’s report about how hospitals in the region helped evacuate 28 ventilated patients when a New York City hospital struggled to provide enough oxygen for them.