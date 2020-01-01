Virus intensifies throughout America

An infant from the Chicago area with COVID-19 died on Saturday, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “If you haven’t been paying attention, maybe this is your wake-up call,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state’s Department of Public Health director.

Where is the disease spreading? Major cities like New York, Chicago Detroit, and New Orleans report a rapid rise in infections. But the COVID-19 is finding its way quickly into small towns and rural areas. The United States continued to lead the world in confirmed cases on Saturday night, with more than 120,000. More than 2,000 Americans had died from the disease, while more than 1,000 had recovered.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump visited Norfolk, Va., on Saturday to see off the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort, which is headed to New York City, the hardest hit area of the country.

