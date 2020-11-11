Virus forces college football postponements

The Southeastern Conference lost four college football games to the coronavirus pandemic this week. The SEC announced Wednesday that No. 12 Georgia’s game at Missouri would move to later in the year because Missouri could not field enough players by Saturday. The conference also postponed No. 1 Alabama at Louisiana State University, Texas A&M at Tennessee, and No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State. The Arkansas Razorbacks will still play at No. 6 Florida this weekend, but without head coach Sam Pittman, who has COVID-19.

Has pro football taken a hit from the pandemic? The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings gave up on allowing fans at games on Wednesday, announcing the end of attendance for the rest of the season. Minnesota hit a record high daily virus death count on Wednesday. About half of NFL teams still plan to accept fans at a limited capacity.

Dig deeper: Read Katie Gaultney’s report on rising COVID-19 cases across the country.