Virginia rolls back protections for the unborn

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax broke a tie in the state Senate to repeal abortion laws in the state on Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam, a fellow Democrat who stirred up controversy last year for comments about letting infants die after failed late-term abortions, is expected to sign the legislation into law.

What will change? Senate Bill 733 undoes many of the state’s protections for unborn babies, including a requirement that only licensed physicians, not physicians assistants or nurse practitioners, can perform abortions. It also allows facilities to carry out abortions without offering an ultrasound or giving mothers certain information 24 hours in advance. The House of Delegates passed a twin bill earlier this week. Both chambers moved from Republican to Democratic control this month.

