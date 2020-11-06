Virginia protesters target Confederate statues

Late on Wednesday night, Richmond demonstrators cheered as officials hauled a torn-down monument of Confederate President Jefferson Davis into a truck. The crowd had toppled the statue from its pedestal on Monument Avenue just before 11 p.m. Some 80 miles away in Portsmouth, protesters danced to a marching band as others beheaded and tore down four statues belonging to a Confederate monument.

Why are they targeting the monuments? Since the death of African American George Floyd in police custody two weeks ago, protesters have demanded authorities take down the statues, arguing they glorify former leaders who led a rebellion that upheld slavery. The vandalism in Portsmouth followed the City Council’s decision to delay moving the monument. On Tuesday, another Richmond crowd set fire to a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into a lake.

