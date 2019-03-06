Virginia Beach gunman’s motive unclear

The resignation email a gunman sent just hours before he opened fire Friday at a Virginia Beach, Va., municipal building did not offer any foreshadowing of the attack that killed 12 people, according to a city official. Law enforcement has not cleared the email for release since it has become part of the investigation, Virginia Beach Communications Director Julie Hill said. Officials have not said why DeWayne Craddock, 40, intended to leave his job as a civil engineer in the utilities department. He was an employee in good standing with a satisfactory job performance, City Manager Dave Hansen said.

Craddock killed 11 city employees and one contractor and injured at least four others at the Virginia Beach Municipal Building. He was wounded in a gun battle with police and later died at a hospital.

The city of Virginia Beach held a vigil for the victims the day after the shooting, displaying their names, photos, job titles, and hometowns. “They leave a void that we will never be able to fill,” Hansen said.