Violent protests rock Basra

At least 15 people have died and dozens more sustained injuries in the latest escalation of protests in the Iraqi city of Basra over poor public services.

The unrest comes amid the country’s failure to form a new government after elections in May.

Hundreds of protesters over the past week crowded the streets of the oil-rich city. The protests increasingly turned violent as stone-throwing protesters clashed with security officials, who responded with tear gas and live fire. The demonstrators burned down multiple government buildings and set fire to the Iranian Consulate in the city.

In addition to those killed, close to 190 others sustained injuries, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Health. The protests began in July over degenerating public services in the city, including water and electricity shortages, as well as unemployment. Health officials treated about 30,000 people who drank polluted water. The latest unrest surged over the past week as more Basra residents suffered from water poisoning.

Ali Saad, a 25-year-old man who attended one of the rallies, complained the government does not care about the people. “The people are fed up, so yes they throw stones and burn tires because nobody cares,” he said.

The Iraqi Parliament held an emergency session on Saturday to discuss the unrest, and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called for an investigation into the violence.

The public complaints come as Iraq faces political uncertainty since May’s elections. Two rival political factions claim they created alliances capable of forming a parliamentary majority, which will ultimately form the new government. The country’s Parliament remains adjourned.

The European Union in a statement said the worsening violence highlights the urgent need for a new government. Maja Kocijancic, spokeswoman for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy department, noted the new government still has the responsibility to reconstruct some of the regions liberated from Islamic State ;and resettle nearly 2 million internally displaced people.

“The EU looks forward to the formation of a government as soon as possible so that the multiple challenges Iraq faces are addressed,” the statement said.

By Sunday, some level of calm returned to the city as police reinforcements manned the streets and authorities imposed a curfew. Matthew Schweitzer, a research fellow with the American Enterprise Institute, earlier noted that half-measures such as protest resolution and coercion lack long-term affect. “Without more thorough government engagement to address the problems facing southern regions, current grievance could presage greater instability,” he said.